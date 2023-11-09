IndiGo parent company plans pan-India eco-friendly air taxi service

InterGlobe Enterprises, the parent company of India's largest airline IndiGo, and Archer Aviation have joined forces to launch an ambitious electric air taxi service across India. The groundbreaking initiative aims to redefine urban mobility by introducing a fleet of electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for quick and sustainable transportation.

In a significant move, both companies formalised their partnership through a memorandum of understanding (MoU) announced on Thursday. The collaboration envisions deploying up to 200 of Archer's innovative Midnight aircraft for fully electric air taxi services in India. The Midnight is a piloted, four-passenger eVTOL aircraft designed for rapid back-to-back flights, requiring minimal charge time between journeys.

The flagship route for the InterGlobe-Archer flight will cover the 27-km stretch from Connaught Place in Delhi to Gurgaon in the NCR, offering customers a remarkable time-saving alternative. The air taxi will complete the journey in approximately 7 minutes, compared to the 60-90 minutes typically required by car.

The eco-friendly and low-noise electric air taxi service is being positioned as a safe, sustainable, and cost-effective solution for urban transportation challenges. The initiative aligns with both companies' commitment to revolutionising travel and improving urban mobility through cutting-edge technology.