IndiGo parent company plans pan-India eco-friendly air taxi service
The flagship route for the InterGlobe-Archer flight will cover the 27-km stretch from Connaught Place to Gurgaon in Delhi-NCR
InterGlobe Enterprises, the parent company of India's largest airline IndiGo, and Archer Aviation have joined forces to launch an ambitious electric air taxi service across India. The groundbreaking initiative aims to redefine urban mobility by introducing a fleet of electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for quick and sustainable transportation.
In a significant move, both companies formalised their partnership through a memorandum of understanding (MoU) announced on Thursday. The collaboration envisions deploying up to 200 of Archer's innovative Midnight aircraft for fully electric air taxi services in India. The Midnight is a piloted, four-passenger eVTOL aircraft designed for rapid back-to-back flights, requiring minimal charge time between journeys.
The flagship route for the InterGlobe-Archer flight will cover the 27-km stretch from Connaught Place in Delhi to Gurgaon in the NCR, offering customers a remarkable time-saving alternative. The air taxi will complete the journey in approximately 7 minutes, compared to the 60-90 minutes typically required by car.
The eco-friendly and low-noise electric air taxi service is being positioned as a safe, sustainable, and cost-effective solution for urban transportation challenges. The initiative aligns with both companies' commitment to revolutionising travel and improving urban mobility through cutting-edge technology.
Rahul Bhatia, group managing director of InterGlobe, expressed excitement about the venture, stating, “We are excited at this new opportunity of bringing an effective, futuristic and sustainable transport solution by introducing Archer’s electric aircraft to India.”
The collaboration extends beyond mere transportation, with plans to work alongside select in-country business partners. Together, they will operate Archer's aircraft, finance and develop vertiport infrastructure, and provide training for pilots and support personnel essential for the seamless operation of the electric air taxi services.
Nikhil Goel, chief commercial officer of Archer Aviation, emphasised the transformative potential of the venture, saying, “To bring Archer midnight aircraft to Indian cities, Archer Aviation with InterGlobe will start transforming fundamental mobility across the city in Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.”
In addition to urban air taxi services, the partnership envisions exploring various other use cases for electric aircraft in India. These include cargo and logistics, medical and emergency services, and private company and charter services, showcasing the versatility and adaptability of the electric air taxi concept.
