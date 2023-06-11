India has right vision for aviation industry; need to be cautious about high taxes: IATA

India has the right vision and well-timed strategy for the aviation sector, especially with good economic growth and high population, but it should also be ensured that the positive impact is not curtailed by too many taxes, according to IATA.

Marie Owens Thomsen, the Chief Economist at the International Air Transport Association (IATA), also said that she is not in favour of any kind of duopoly in the airline industry and emphasised the importance of healthy competition as well as participants being resilient.

She shared her views on competition in response to a question from PTI on the possibility of a duopoly in the fast growing Indian airlines market.