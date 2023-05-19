Go First insolvency 'not a great thing' for aviation sector; govt ready to help airlines: Scindia

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday said Go First going into insolvency proceedings is not a "great thing" for the country's civil aviation sector and added that the ministry wants the resumption of flights as early as possible.

While replying to a query on the Go First crisis on the sidelines of an event here, Scindia said it is "certainly something that is not a great thing for civil aviation".

Each company has to manage its own issues. "As far as the ministry is concerned, we are quite steadfast in our resolve in helping airlines...," he said.