Go First: Trouble worsens as lessors seek to take away 33 aircraft

In the latest twist to the Go First saga, the lessors of an additional 13 A320 aircraft - bringing the total to 33 - have taken matters into their own hands by exercising their rights to unilaterally request for deregistration and export of the planes from India.

This move comes amidst the airline's ongoing financial troubles as it seeks to navigate the challenging terrain of bankruptcy protection and debt restructuring. The situation remained fluid on Monday, with stakeholders closely monitoring developments in what is becoming a high-stakes game of brinkmanship.