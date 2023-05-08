DGCA directs Go First to stop ticket sales

In a significant development, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has ordered Go First to stop the sale of tickets immediately and issued a show-cause notice to the airline for its alleged failure to operate safely, efficiently and reliably.

The aviation regulator has ordered Go First to submit its reply within 15 days of receiving the show-cause notice, after which it will decide whether to continue to honour its Air Operator Certificate (AOC). The DGCA order comes after the airline urgently requested the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to pass an order on its insolvency plea.