Go First: NCLT order on aircraft repossession likely on May 22

According to a report from the Economic Times, Air India has taken steps to address the demand on the Delhi-Srinagar and Delhi-Leh routes by introducing additional flights. Similarly, IndiGo Airlines has entered the fray by initiating flights connecting Mumbai with these two cities.

Vistara has responded by significantly increasing its flight frequency on the busy Delhi-Mumbai route. These strategic moves by the airlines indicate their proactive efforts to meet the needs of passengers and capitalise on the opportunities arising from the situation with Go First Airlines.

In light of the ongoing challenges Go First faces, the airline has extended the cancellation of its flights until May 23. This decision, attributed to "operational reasons," was conveyed through a statement shared by the airline. Go First expressed regret for any inconvenience caused to passengers due to these cancellations.