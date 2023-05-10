Go First gets relief: NCLT accepts plea for bankruptcy protection; no lay-offs

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has admitted Go First’s plea for voluntary insolvency and granted from recovery by lessors and lenders protection under moratorium.

At a hearing in New Delhi on Wednesday, the principal bench of NCLT ordered the initiation of the corporate insolvency resolution process and the appointment of an Insolvency Resolution Professional (IRP)—Abhilash Lal of Alvarez and Marshal. While directing the IRP to maintain the status of the airline as a going concern, the NCLT directed the Go First management to deposit Rs 5 crore with the IRP to meet their expenses.

The order also directed the suspension of the existing management, with a stipulation that the outgoing management extend all support necessary to the IRP. It also said that no employee was to be laid off. The IRP will pursue the necessary arbitration proceedings with engine maker Pratt & Whitney.