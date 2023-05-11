Resolution professional holds townhall to reassure Go First employees

Abhilash Lal, the newly-appointed resolution professional (IRP) for Go First, met airline employees on Thursday to reassure them that steps necessary to ensure a prompt resumption of its operations were being taken.

Mr. Lal, who represents the advisory firm Alvarez & Marsal, conveyed this message to the workforce during a town hall in Mumbai on May 11. The town hall aimed to instill confidence among the workforce amid growing concerns about the airline's future. This development is critical for Go First, grappling with financial difficulties and operational challenges.

The airline has declared voluntary bankruptcy and is now under protection after it approached the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).