IndiGo passengers left in darkness after power failure delays Vadodara-Delhi flight

Passengers aboard an IndiGo flight from Vadodara to Delhi were left sitting in darkness without air conditioning for around half an hour after a malfunction in the ground power unit (GPU) disrupted the aircraft’s power supply before take-off, according to airport sources.

The incident took place on Sunday night on IndiGo flight 6E 657, which had been scheduled to depart from Vadodara at 8.40 pm.

Airport officials said the aircraft was connected to a GPU while parked at the gate when the equipment suddenly failed, cutting off electricity supply to the cabin.

Engineers reportedly took around 12 to 15 minutes to repair the fault, with another 15 minutes required to fully restore power to the aircraft.

During that period, passengers were left without cabin lighting or air conditioning.