December IndiGo chaos stranded over 1.6m passengers, DGCA figures reveal

More than 1.6 million domestic air passengers were stranded across Indian airports in December 2025 after IndiGo flights were cancelled or delayed, according to data compiled by the aviation regulator, highlighting the depth of the operational disruption faced by the country’s largest airline.

Monthly traffic figures from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) show that around 1.62 million flyers were affected due to the non-availability of IndiGo aircraft or crew during the month. The data, reported by The Times of India, provides the first official measure of the chaos that had prompted widespread complaints and viral images of frustrated passengers confronting airline staff.

Of those affected, about 980,000 passengers were impacted by outright cancellations, while another 640,000 were stranded due to delays exceeding two hours. The disruption extended beyond IndiGo, though on a much smaller scale. More than 43,000 passengers flying with Air India and Air India Express were affected by cancellations, and nearly 120,000 experienced long delays.

The DGCA report, based on information submitted by domestic carriers, shows that IndiGo spent approximately Rs 22.7 crore in December on refunds, rebookings and other passenger assistance measures. The airline has not disclosed how many passengers were eligible for compensation or how many claims have been settled so far.