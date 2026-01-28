IndiGo extends flight suspensions to four cities amid Iran tensions
Services to Tbilisi, Almaty, Baku and Tashkent halted until 11 February as airline avoids Iranian airspace
IndiGo has extended the cancellation of flights to four international destinations until 11 February, citing the prevailing security situation around Iran.
The airline said on Tuesday that services to and from Tbilisi in Georgia, Almaty in Kazakhstan, Tashkent in Uzbekistan and Baku in Azerbaijan would remain suspended beyond the previously announced cut-off date of 28 January. The decision follows a further review of developments in the region.
In a statement posted on social media platform X, IndiGo said it had made additional adjustments to its flight schedule after assessing the evolving situation near Iranian airspace, which its aircraft normally traverse on these routes.
The carrier typically operates flights to these destinations with Airbus A320neo aircraft. While the usual journey time from India is around six to seven hours, IndiGo said these planes do not have the range or fuel capacity required to operate on significantly longer alternative routings that bypass Iran.
As a result, the airline is avoiding Iranian airspace altogether, leading to the continued suspension of services.
Regional tensions have risen in recent days amid worsening relations between Iran and the United States, fuelling concerns that the situation could escalate into a broader military conflict. IndiGo did not indicate when normal operations might resume, saying the decision would depend on further developments.
With PTI inputs
