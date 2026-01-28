IndiGo extends flight suspensions to four cities amid Iran tensions

IndiGo has extended the cancellation of flights to four international destinations until 11 February, citing the prevailing security situation around Iran.

The airline said on Tuesday that services to and from Tbilisi in Georgia, Almaty in Kazakhstan, Tashkent in Uzbekistan and Baku in Azerbaijan would remain suspended beyond the previously announced cut-off date of 28 January. The decision follows a further review of developments in the region.

In a statement posted on social media platform X, IndiGo said it had made additional adjustments to its flight schedule after assessing the evolving situation near Iranian airspace, which its aircraft normally traverse on these routes.