CCI to probe IndiGo over alleged abuse of dominance after disruptions in Dec

India’s competition watchdog has ordered a detailed investigation into IndiGo, alleging that the country’s largest airline may have abused its dominant market position by cancelling thousands of flights, triggering widespread disruption for passengers.

In a 16-page order issued on Wednesday, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) said it had reached a prima facie view that IndiGo’s conduct amounted to an abuse of dominance under the Competition Act, following a complaint filed by a passenger affected by the cancellations in early December.

The CCI observed that IndiGo’s large-scale flight cancellations — which formed a substantial share of its scheduled capacity — effectively withdrew services from the market during a period of high demand. According to the regulator, this had the effect of creating an artificial scarcity of air travel options and restricting consumer access.

“Such conduct by a dominant enterprise may be viewed as restricting the provision of services,” the commission noted, referring to provisions under Section 4 of the Act, which deals with abuse of a dominant position.

For the purposes of the case, the watchdog defined the relevant market as domestic air passenger transport services in India. After analysing data from airlines and submissions from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the CCI concluded that the market is highly concentrated and becoming increasingly so.

The regulator pointed out that IndiGo consistently accounts for around 60–61 per cent of total domestic available seat kilometres (ASKM), a metric that reflects not only passenger volumes but also effective control over capacity and supply-side conditions. Such a sustained share, it said, indicates an ability to operate independently of competitive pressures, with rival airlines facing material constraints.

On the basis of its substantial and enduring market share, extensive route network — including exclusive operations on several city-pair routes — a comparatively larger fleet and strong financial performance, the CCI said IndiGo appears to enjoy a dominant position in the domestic aviation market.