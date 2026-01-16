IndiGo says refunds cleared after December cancellations, offers goodwill vouchers

Low-cost carrier IndiGo has informed India’s aviation regulator that it has completed the processing of all refunds related to flight cancellations during the period from 3 to 5 December last year, according to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

In a statement issued on Friday, the DGCA said the airline claimed that refunds for cancelled flights during those three days had been fully credited back to passengers through their original mode of payment.

The regulator added that passengers whose flights were cancelled within 24 hours of scheduled departure during the affected period may also claim compensation, wherever applicable under existing rules.

As an additional measure, IndiGo has introduced what it calls a ‘Gesture of Care’ for impacted travellers. Under this initiative, eligible passengers are being offered two travel vouchers worth Rs 5,000 each, amounting to a total value of Rs 10,000. The vouchers will remain valid for 12 months.

The airline said the offer applies to passengers whose flights were cancelled or delayed by more than three hours between 3 and 5 December. Affected customers can check their eligibility and submit the required details to claim the vouchers.