IndiGo says refunds cleared after December cancellations, offers goodwill vouchers
DGCA says airline has processed all repayments and extended compensation after travel disruption
Low-cost carrier IndiGo has informed India’s aviation regulator that it has completed the processing of all refunds related to flight cancellations during the period from 3 to 5 December last year, according to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).
In a statement issued on Friday, the DGCA said the airline claimed that refunds for cancelled flights during those three days had been fully credited back to passengers through their original mode of payment.
The regulator added that passengers whose flights were cancelled within 24 hours of scheduled departure during the affected period may also claim compensation, wherever applicable under existing rules.
As an additional measure, IndiGo has introduced what it calls a ‘Gesture of Care’ for impacted travellers. Under this initiative, eligible passengers are being offered two travel vouchers worth Rs 5,000 each, amounting to a total value of Rs 10,000. The vouchers will remain valid for 12 months.
The airline said the offer applies to passengers whose flights were cancelled or delayed by more than three hours between 3 and 5 December. Affected customers can check their eligibility and submit the required details to claim the vouchers.
The DGCA has advised passengers to ensure that correct contact information, including mobile numbers and email addresses, is provided at the time of booking, whether directly or through travel agents.
IndiGo faced widespread criticism after cancelling a large number of flights during the three-day period, leaving tens of thousands of passengers stranded across the country. The disruptions were attributed to issues including pilot roster planning failures and insufficient preparedness for tighter safety norms.
In a year-end note, the airline acknowledged the disruption and apologised to customers, describing the episode as a major operational challenge. IndiGo said it was working to strengthen its internal processes and improve operational resilience.
The government and aviation regulator had placed the airline under close scrutiny following the incident, amid concerns over passenger inconvenience and the impact on domestic air travel.
With IANS input
