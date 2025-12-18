IndiGo restores 2,200 flights, focuses on rebuilding: CEO

IndiGo has begun to emerge from a turbulent chapter, with chief executive officer Pieter Elbers announcing on Thursday that the airline has restored operations to 2,200 flights a day and that the worst of the recent disruption is now firmly in the past.

In a video message to employees, Elbers said the airline’s teams had stood shoulder to shoulder through a difficult period, supporting one another to steadily bring the vast network back on track.

“On 9 December, I spoke about stabilising IndiGo’s operations. Since then, we have restored our network to 2,200 flights today,” he said.

The CEO expressed heartfelt gratitude to pilots, cabin crew, airport teams, operations control centre staff, customer service personnel and employees across departments, crediting their collective effort for the swift recovery.

He said the speed and scale of the turnaround reflected the airline’s core strength — teamwork guided by strong operating principles. “Given our scale and complexity, recovering from such a situation in a short time is a testament to our teamwork and the strength of our operating principles,” Elbers said.