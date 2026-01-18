DGCA fines IndiGo Rs 22.2 cr over Dec flight disruptions, issues warning to CEO

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has imposed penalties totaling Rs 22.2 crore on IndiGo for massive flight disruptions in December, and issued warnings to CEO Pieter Elbers and two other senior executives for non-compliance. The regulator has also directed the airline to furnish a Rs 50-crore bank guarantee to ensure long-term systemic corrections.

Between 3 and 5 December, 2,507 flights were cancelled and 1,852 delayed, affecting over 3 lakh passengers nationwide. A DGCA probe identified over-optimisation of operations, inadequate regulatory preparedness, software system deficiencies, and shortcomings in management structure and operational control as the primary causes of the disruption.

IndiGo has acknowledged the DGCA orders, stating that the Board and management are “committed to taking full cognizance” and will conduct an in-depth review of internal processes to emerge stronger.

The penalties include a Rs 20.4-crore fine for non-compliance from 5 December 2025, to 10 February 2026, translating to Rs 30 lakh per day, along with additional Rs 1.8 crore for specific violations under Rule 133A of the Aircraft Rules, 1937. DGCA cited lapses in flight duty compliance, operational control, and management oversight.