IndiGo shares slump as flight disruptions deepen, brokerages trim targets

InterGlobe Aviation, the parent company of IndiGo, saw its share price fall nearly 7 per cent on Monday, continuing a losing streak that has stretched into a seventh trading session. The stock touched Rs 5,001 in morning trade, the lowest level recorded in seven months, as the airline struggles to stabilise operations and restore passenger confidence.

The sustained slide has prompted caution from brokerages, several of which have cut target prices while maintaining their ratings.

Cancellations drag on for a sixth day

Flight cancellations continued across the network on Monday, sparking disruption at major airports. Delhi airport issued a public advisory in the early hours, warning that schedules remained volatile as the airline attempted to bring services back on track.

More than 2,000 domestic and international flights have been scrapped in the past six days. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has issued a show-cause notice to IndiGo chief executive Pieter Elbers, citing “significant lapses in planning, oversight and resource management” and alleging non-compliance with regulations.

The regulator said the airline failed to adequately prepare for the revised Flight Duty Time Limitation (FDTL) norms, which came into force last month. The tighter rules require longer rest periods and humane rosters for crew, particularly pilots. IndiGo has been grappling with a surge in crew requirements as a result, at a time when its capacity was expanding and operational issues were already mounting.

UBS: long-term potential intact, near-term costs rising

UBS retained its ‘Buy’ recommendation but lowered its target price to Rs 6,350 a share, indicating an upside of more than 18 per cent from the previous close. The brokerage said the airline was caught off guard by the FDTL changes and has had to revise cost projections for FY26 to FY28 to account for additional crew and rupee depreciation.

Despite the turbulence, UBS said IndiGo’s long-term growth story remains strong, buoyed by its international expansion plans. It noted, however, that further currency weakness or unforeseen operational penalties could weigh on performance.