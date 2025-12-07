IndiGo gets more time to reply to DGCA notice as disruptions persist

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Sunday granted IndiGo chief executive Pieter Elbers additional time to respond to a show-cause notice issued over the airline’s massive flight disruptions. The carrier has been asked to file a detailed explanation by 6 pm on Monday, after it sought more time to compile its response.

India’s largest airline remained in recovery mode on Day 6 of the crisis. While operations improved, the disruptions continued, with 1,650 flights operating out of the daily schedule of around 2,300. About 650 flights were cancelled on Sunday alone.

Airports in major cities continued to report significant cancellations: Hyderabad saw 115 flights scrapped, Mumbai 112, Delhi 109, Chennai 38 and Amritsar 11. Since Tuesday, more than 2,000 flights have been cancelled, affecting thousands of passengers and triggering a nationwide scramble for alternatives.