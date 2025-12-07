Refund in full progress, set to operate 1,650 flights today: IndiGo
IndiGo undertakes round-the-clock measures over 48 hours to stabilise operations and restore passenger confidence
IndiGo on Sunday painted a picture of cautious optimism as it announced that its vast network, shaken in recent days by sweeping disruptions, is now steadily finding its rhythm again.
The airline said operations were “strongly and steadily improving”, noting that refunds were flowing smoothly and that it expected to operate more than 1,650 flights through the day — a marked rise from roughly 1,500 on Saturday.
In a fresh statement, IndiGo said it had undertaken a series of intensive, round-the-clock measures over the past 48 hours to steady its wings and restore confidence among passengers.
“Following the recent operational disruptions, IndiGo confirms that we are establishing further significant and sustained improvements across our network,” the airline said, striking a tone of reassurance.
The carrier reported a dramatic leap in its On-Time Performance, climbing to 75 per cent — more than double the nearly 30 per cent logged just a day earlier. It also said cancellations were now being made far earlier, allowing passengers to be alerted well in advance and sparing them the chaos of last-minute surprises.
Teams across the airline, IndiGo said, were working tirelessly, “day and night”, to bring the system back to full health and smooth out the experience for travellers caught in the turbulence of the past week.
Both refund processing and baggage-related services, it stressed, were running at full capacity — for passengers who booked directly and those who booked through travel agents.
Looking ahead, IndiGo expressed confidence that its network would stabilise by 10 December, even earlier than its previously estimated window of 10–15 December.
The airline urged passengers to keep an eye on their latest flight status on the IndiGo website, reminding them that minor adjustments may continue as the system is fine-tuned.
A special link has been made available for refund assistance, in addition to the usual customer support channels.
Reiterating its apology for the upheaval of recent days, IndiGo offered gratitude — both to passengers for their patience and to its employees and partners for their “tireless efforts”.
“We are grateful for the patience, trust and understanding shown by our customers, and for the extraordinary dedication of our employees and partners. We continue to work closely with all authorities and stakeholders to ensure a swift return to full normalcy,” an IndiGo spokesperson said, signalling a cautious but hopeful return to clear skies.
