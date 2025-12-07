Refund in full progress, set to operate 1,650 flights today: IndiGo

IndiGo on Sunday painted a picture of cautious optimism as it announced that its vast network, shaken in recent days by sweeping disruptions, is now steadily finding its rhythm again.

The airline said operations were “strongly and steadily improving”, noting that refunds were flowing smoothly and that it expected to operate more than 1,650 flights through the day — a marked rise from roughly 1,500 on Saturday.

In a fresh statement, IndiGo said it had undertaken a series of intensive, round-the-clock measures over the past 48 hours to steady its wings and restore confidence among passengers.

“Following the recent operational disruptions, IndiGo confirms that we are establishing further significant and sustained improvements across our network,” the airline said, striking a tone of reassurance.

The carrier reported a dramatic leap in its On-Time Performance, climbing to 75 per cent — more than double the nearly 30 per cent logged just a day earlier. It also said cancellations were now being made far earlier, allowing passengers to be alerted well in advance and sparing them the chaos of last-minute surprises.