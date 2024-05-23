IndiGo to introduce business class in flights this year

After flying for nearly 18 years and becoming the country's largest airline, IndiGo on Thursday, 23 May, announced it will introduce business class in flights this year, as the carrier seeks to provide more options for passengers amid rising economic growth.

The airline will launch a "tailor-made business product", the details of which will be unveiled around August, which will also feature the 18th anniversary of the carrier.

The latest announcement also comes less than a month after the profitable carrier said it would buy 30 wide-body aircraft.

'In a groundbreaking move to redefine business travel in India, IndiGo, India's most preferred airline, announces the plan to launch a tailor-made business product for India’s busiest and business routes,' IndiGo said in a statement.

Currently, the airline only has economy class. It has a fleet of more than 360 aircraft and operates around 2,000 flights daily.

Emphasising that it is time to take the next step in its evolution, IndiGo said that considering India’s soaring economy and the evolving aspirations of Indian society, it is time for IndiGo to redefine premium travel in India, increasing the availability of this service for the nation.

It will create a desired option for many who are aiming to travel business, perhaps for the first time in their lives,' the release said.

'This product will be available on the busiest and business routes of the nation and will be operational before the end of this year. Coming August, around IndiGo’s anniversary, more details on product offering, launch date and routes will be unveiled,' the statement added.

IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers said the airline is constantly looking at innovating service offerings.

"Over the past 18 years, India’s and IndiGo’s growth stories have been closely interlinked. We believe as India gears up to become the third largest economy in the world, it's our privilege to provide the New India even more options to choose from as they travel business," he added.