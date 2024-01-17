Richa Chadha faces four-hour delay with IndiGo, highlights 'monopoly' in aviation sector

Bollywood actor Richa Chadha on Wednesday said she too had to face delays in two domestic flights of IndiGo airlines. Writing on X, she said she took three flights in the last three days, two with Indigo, and the third an international flight, which was on time.

Reflecting on the delayed flights issue, she suggested that factors such as fog in Delhi and the recent air show in Mumbai might have contributed to IndiGo's challenges.

“On my 3rd flight in 3 days… day 1, Indigo delayed by over 4 hours. Day 2, Indigo delayed by 4 hours. But the only direct flights on some routes are often Indigo. Day 3, international flight, no problem,” her tweet read.