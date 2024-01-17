Richa Chadha faces four-hour delay with IndiGo, highlights 'monopoly' in aviation sector
“Lesson: Monopoly - whether airlines, airport ownership or leadership - creates lack of accountability. Common citizens suffer, with no recourse" says Chadha after facing delays in IndiGo flights
Bollywood actor Richa Chadha on Wednesday said she too had to face delays in two domestic flights of IndiGo airlines. Writing on X, she said she took three flights in the last three days, two with Indigo, and the third an international flight, which was on time.
Reflecting on the delayed flights issue, she suggested that factors such as fog in Delhi and the recent air show in Mumbai might have contributed to IndiGo's challenges.
“On my 3rd flight in 3 days… day 1, Indigo delayed by over 4 hours. Day 2, Indigo delayed by 4 hours. But the only direct flights on some routes are often Indigo. Day 3, international flight, no problem,” her tweet read.
“On the 14th of Jan, there was an air show in Mumbai, because of which the runway was closed in the morning. And then fog/smog in North India - Delhi runway closed. Ripple effect? Flights delayed all over the country, staff overextended. I am surprised only one person got physically assaulted because tempers were running very high (I don’t condone violence),” she added on X.
“Lesson: Monopoly - whether airlines, airport ownership or leadership - creates lack of accountability. Common citizens suffer, with no recourse. Till we don’t (sic) recognise it, we will be at a disadvantage while paying through our noses. And if we don’t wake up, we deserve it,” she expressed.
