IndiGo fracas: Ranvir Shorey lashes out at airline, passengers 'picnic' on Mumbai airport tarmac

Bollywood actor Ranvir Shorey took to social media on Monday and expressed his frustration and disappointment at IndiGo Airlines after enduring a flight delay that lasted over 10 hours. Taking to 'X', Shorey shared the chain of events that unfolded, leading to delay in the departure of the scheduled flight (2.00 pm) from Delhi on Sunday.

Shorey and his group of eight passengers checked in two hours prior, only to be informed at the last moment that the flight was delayed by three hours due to bad weather, specifically fog.

"Our flight was scheduled for 2 p.m. All 8 of us checked in 2 hours prior as stipulated, and only then were we informed that the flight is 3 hours late due to bad weather (fog). We were not intimated prior to reaching the airport. Still, we did not complain, thinking there must have been a communication issue and were completely understanding, as we were aware that at this time of the year these things happen sometimes," his post read.

Despite understanding the weather-related challenges, Shorey and his companions became increasingly concerned as the flight's departure time continued to be pushed back.

The actor revealed that after being checked in for over three hours, they were told the flight, initially rescheduled for 5.00 pm, would now depart at 8.00 pm.