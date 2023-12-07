Woman with disability forgotten, neglected, and left stranded on IndiGo flight

A 32-year-old disability rights activist, paralysed from the waist down, took to social media to express her dismay and frustration after the cabin crew of IndiGo Airlines allegedly forgot about her presence on a Delhi to Mumbai flight.

The activist, Virali Modi, who relies on a wheelchair for mobility, narrated her ordeal in a series of tweets on Tuesday.

According to her account, after all passengers had disembarked at Mumbai airport, the cabin crew appeared to have overlooked her on IndiGo Flight 6E-864.

It wasn't until the cleaning crew arrived that she had to inform them of her presence, leading to a 40-minute delay before an aisle wheelchair was provided for her to deplane.

"I couldn’t alert the cabin crew because the call button was out of reach, like on all of their flights," she noted in her tweet, expressing frustration over the lack of accessible amenities. She also highlighted that she had informed the airline that she required her wheelchair at the gate but was not provided with one.

Her troubles continued as she described the helper provided by IndiGo as negligent, pushing the aisle chair without proper care. Upon reaching the baggage claim, her personal wheelchair was missing, causing an additional 30-minute wait. The situation escalated when she discovered her wheelchair cushion, crucial for her comfort, was also missing.