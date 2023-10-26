Marriage registrar suspended for forcing disabled woman to climb stairs to office

A marriage officer has been suspended after a disabled woman was forced to go up to the second-floor office of a marriage registrar at Khar in Mumbai on her wedding day to complete the formalities.

The Maharashtra revenue department on Wednesday, 25 October, issued a government resolution (GR) suspending the officer - Arun Ghodekar.

Virali Modi, who uses a wheelchair and identifies herself as a disability rights activist, in a post on X last week claimed she had to be carried to the second-floor office of the marriage registrar in the city on her wedding day because the building had no lift and the officials refused to come down to complete the formalities.

"How is this fair? What happened to the Accessible India campaign? Just because I’m a wheelchair user, do I not have the right to get married to someone I love? What if someone had slipped and what if I had fallen on my wedding day? Who is responsible?" she asked.

The post, which was shared many times, had also elicited a response from Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis who said he was sorry for what she had to face and assured to take "corrective and appropriate action".

The state revenue department in the GR said Ghodekar, as a government officer, insisted that the disabled person come to the second floor on the ground of collecting her and the groom's fingerprints and photos on the computer.