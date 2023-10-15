Disabled Dalit girl gang-raped in UP's Firozabad

A 17-year-old physically challenged Dalit girl was allegedly gang-raped in Uttar Pradeh's Firozabad district.

According to the girl's family, she had ventured out to graze goats on Saturday and later in the evening, she was found in a critical condition in a bajra field, 200 metres away from her residence.

"We found her partially unclothed and in a pool of blood. Through sign language, she narrated that two persons had raped her," the survivor's uncle said.

She was immediately rushed to the trauma centre at Firozabad district hospital. She was then referred to Sarojini Naidu Medical College in Agra.