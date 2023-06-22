Rajasthan Police accused of abetting gang-rape and murder of Dalit woman

Rajasthan police has been accussed of playing a role in the gang-rape and murder case of a Dalit woman in Khajuwala town, Bikaner district.

The 20-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped and murdered while on her way to coaching class.

The main accused, Dinesh Bishnoi, as per the victim's family members, was harassing the woman for the last 10-15 days. The woman used to go to the coaching centre in Khajuwala every morning for a computer course and the accused used to follow her.

Bishnoi's pictures have gone viral on social media where he can be seen presenting roses to the SHO, who was transferred recently, during a farewell party. Also, pictures of him sitting in a police vehicle have gone viral too.