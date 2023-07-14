A Dalit woman's dead body found in well, family alleges rape and murder
The family were unhappy with the postmortem report, and they did a sit-in protest against the authorities outside the hospital. The victim was from Karauli, Rajasthan
In Rajasthan, a young Dalit woman's body with a gunshot injury was fished out of a well on Wednesday, July 13. Initially, the police considered this a suicide incident and completed an autopsy.
Her family members, however, alleged that she was kidnapped, raped and shot dead. The assailants had thrown acid on her face and on other body parts too, they claim.
The SP of Karauli district, Mamta Gupta, confirmed the presence of gunshot injury.
The reported that the woman’s mother claimed she went missing after both had gone to the outskirts of the village to answer nature's call. Her body was found in a well in the afternoon.
The family were unhappy with the postmortem report of the victim and they did a sit-in protest, along with several Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members, against the authorities outside the hospital where her corpse was kept, on Thursday, July 14, reported.
Rajsamand MP Diya Kumari and Bharatpur MP Ranjita Koli reached the victim's house on Friday and met her family.
Kumari charged the administration with negligence and demanded quick and strict action against the accused.
With Inputs from IANS
