A Dalit woman's dead body found in well, family alleges rape and murder

In Rajasthan, a young Dalit woman's body with a gunshot injury was fished out of a well on Wednesday, July 13. Initially, the police considered this a suicide incident and completed an autopsy.

Her family members, however, alleged that she was kidnapped, raped and shot dead. The assailants had thrown acid on her face and on other body parts too, they claim.

The SP of Karauli district, Mamta Gupta, confirmed the presence of gunshot injury.