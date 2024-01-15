IndiGo pilot physically attacked by passenger over weather-related delay

Flying during the winter months in India is a challenging experience, with frequent flight delays and cancellations due to dense fog. While airlines grapple with logistical issues, passengers often find their patience tested when faced with extended delays. However, a recent incident on an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Goa took a disturbing turn as a passenger physically assaulted the pilot after a prolonged delay attributed to foggy conditions.

The incident occurred on Flight 6E 2175, originally scheduled for departure at 7.40 a.m. However, due to foggy weather conditions in Delhi, the flight experienced a delay of over 10 hours. A video circulating on social media captured the moment when a male passenger ran up the aisle and physically assaulted the pilot while he was making an announcement. Notably, the assaulted pilot was part of a replacement crew brought in due to flight duty time limitations affecting the original crew.

Flights to Goa, often packed with holidaymakers seeking warmth and sunshine, are sensitive to delays. While verbal disputes between passengers and airline staff are not uncommon, physical assaults are rare. The unruly passenger was apprehended and handed over to the authorities for further action.