Intel may cede 10 pc ownership to US government under Trump’s industrial push

President Donald Trump has said that Intel Corp will hand the US government a 10 per cent equity stake, in what he described as a “multibillion-dollar win for taxpayers” and a historic shift in industrial policy. A formal announcement is expected on Friday, according to people briefed on the matter.

The agreement, if confirmed, would mark an unprecedented level of government intervention in a major American technology company. Such arrangements have traditionally been limited to moments of national crisis, such as wartime or financial emergencies.

Trump cast the deal as both a turning point for the struggling chipmaker and a model for how Washington intends to support strategically important industries. “This is the beginning of a new era,” he said, framing the move as evidence that taxpayers would see tangible returns from federal backing.