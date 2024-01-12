Invest in Kashmir: Amit Shah to Gujarat's business community
The minister said the 'vibrant Gujarat model' has inspired similar initiatives across various Indian states and brought attention to Gujarat's key projects
Union home minister Amit Shah on Friday asked Gujarati industrialists to consider expanding their businesses to the northern parts of the country, with special focus on Kashmir.
“I invite Gujarati entrepreneurs to invest in Kashmir and support Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative to integrate Kashmir into the mainstream,” Shah said while speaking at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit.
The minister said the 'vibrant Gujarat model' has inspired similar initiatives across various Indian states and brought attention to Gujarat's key projects such as Gift City and Dholera Smart City. He also highlighted the potential for growth in India's space sector, predicting a significant increase in its market value by 2040.
Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant-governor Manoj Sinha was also present in the audience during the summit.
Sinha said investors should explore opportunities in Jammu and Kashmir, saying his administration has signed seven MoUs for investment in the region and also highlighted the significant developments such as the Emaar Group project and UAE-based Lulu Group's retail mall venture.
The tenth edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, inaugurated by PM Modi, focused on the theme 'Gateway to the Future'. The event witnessed participation from 34 countries and 16 organisations, and facilitated the signing of MoUs for 41,299 projects with investments of Rs 26.33 lakh crore.
