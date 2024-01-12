Invest in Kashmir: Amit Shah to Gujarat's business community

Union home minister Amit Shah on Friday asked Gujarati industrialists to consider expanding their businesses to the northern parts of the country, with special focus on Kashmir.

“I invite Gujarati entrepreneurs to invest in Kashmir and support Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative to integrate Kashmir into the mainstream,” Shah said while speaking at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit.

The minister said the 'vibrant Gujarat model' has inspired similar initiatives across various Indian states and brought attention to Gujarat's key projects such as Gift City and Dholera Smart City. He also highlighted the potential for growth in India's space sector, predicting a significant increase in its market value by 2040.