Cong slams govt over impact of Chinese imports on Gujarat steel MSMEs

Ramesh wrote, "80% of the nation's MSMEs in the stainless steel sector are in Gujarat alone. Of these 35% shut shop between July and September 2023. Many others are barely managing to survive. The reason? There's a massive flood of imports from China, the country to which the PM has given a clean chit and a country with whom, reportedly, we no longer express our concern on cheap imports to India."

The Congress general secretary added, "The source of this most disturbing information? The President of the Indian Stainless Steel Development Association. He is indeed a most brave man to speak out in this manner. Bravo!"

But it is only a matter of time before the hounds are unleashed on him, Ramesh finished.