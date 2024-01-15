Investments from America in Indian real estate fell 39 % last year, says report

Investments from American institutions in Indian real estate market declined 39 per cent last year to USD 1.35 billion amid global uncertainties, according to JLL India.

During 2022, US-based institutional investors had pumped USD 2.2 billion in Indian real estate.

American funds have generally been the biggest investors in Indian real estate market.

According to the JLL India report released on Monday, the total institutional investments in Indian real estate rose 14 per cent to USD 5,878 million (USD 5.87 billion) in 2023 from USD 5,151 million in the previous year.

The consultant said this reflected India's resilience in the face of global economic headwinds. JLL anticipates investor confidence in the Indian growth story to continue in 2024 as well.