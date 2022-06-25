Investor group acquires SaaS firm Zendesk for $10.2 bn

Software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform Zendesk has been acquired by a group led by global investment firms Permira and Hellman & Friedman in a $10.2 billion all-cash deal.



Under the terms of this agreement, Zendesk shareholders will receive $77.50 per share. The offer represents a premium of approximately 34 per cent over Zendesk's closing stock price on June 23.



Zendesk will become a privately held company upon completion of the transaction.



"This is the start of a new chapter for Zendesk with partners that are aligned with the strength of our agile products and talented team, and are committed to providing the resources and expertise to continue our growth trajectory," said Mikkel Svane, Founder, Chairman and CEO, Zendesk.