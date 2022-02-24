Investors' wealth slump over Rs 8 lakh crore in morning trade

Investors' wealth tumbled by more than Rs 8 lakh crore in less than an hour of trade on Thursday, as Russia's attack on Ukraine pushed stock markets deep into the red.

Amid investors getting spooked by the escalating tensions between Ukraine and Russia, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies crashed to Rs 2,47,46,960.48 crore at around 10.15 am.

At close of trade on Wednesday, the market capitalisation, an indicator of notional wealth of investors, was at Rs 2,55,68,668.33 crore. This reflects a wealth erosion of more than Rs 8.2 lakh crore.