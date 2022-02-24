US warns Putin of significant consequences if Russia invades Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin will face significant consequences if Moscow invades Ukraine, the White House warned on Wednesday, noting that the series of sanctions announced against it in the last two days are just a beginning.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, during her daily news conference, told reporters that the United States has a specific authority to take additional steps against Russia's financial institutions.

To make very clear to President Putin and to our partners around the world that there will be significant consequences beyond what we have already done, should he invade further, she said.

There's additional enormous financial institutions, the two largest banks, for example, which were not a part of the announcement we made yesterday (Tuesday).

There's an additional step we've expressed an openness to, including taking steps that relate to export controls. So, these are assessments we will continue to make internally, and we have a range of tools that we are prepared to -- steps we are prepared to take should he further escalate, Psaki said.

She said that America's preference would be that Putin doesn't further invade.

What we're also assessing is that he has had to adjust, adapt to the strength of the unity of the global community, to what our reaction has been. And he has been forced to need to respond and adapt his own actions. We will see.