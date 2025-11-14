IT stocks decline as expectations fade for US Fed rate cut in December

Shares of Indian IT companies fell sharply on 14 November as growing expectations that the US Federal Reserve may keep interest rates unchanged at its December policy meeting dampened investor sentiment. The Nifty IT index dropped more than 1 per cent in early trade to 36,294, making it the worst-performing sector for the second consecutive session.

A shift in tone from several Federal Reserve officials has weakened market expectations of a rate cut next month. San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly, previously seen as a strong advocate for further easing, said it was “premature” to form a firm view nearly a month before the meeting. Speaking in Dublin, she noted: “I have an open mind, but I have not made a final decision.”

Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari told Bloomberg News he had opposed last month’s rate cut due to the economy’s resilience and remains undecided about December. Inflation, he said, was still running “too high” at around 3 per cent.

Boston Fed President Susan Collins also signalled caution, saying she would be reluctant to support further easing without clear signs of deterioration in the labour market, especially given limited inflation data during the US government shutdown.