Tech firms hit out at Trump's new visa rules, industry majors stay silent

US President Donald Trump’s decision to impose steep new visa fees for foreign workers has drawn near-universal criticism from technology executives, entrepreneurs, and investors, who say the move threatens innovation and undermines a sector that has been a major contributor to his re-election campaign, as per a Reuters report.

The proposed measure — unveiled through a series of confusing announcements late on Friday, 19 September — would require companies to pay $100,000 per H-1B visa, a programme widely used by technology giants such as Amazon, Microsoft, and Meta Platforms to recruit highly skilled workers, mostly from India (about 69 per cent) and China (about 14 per cent).

Industry leaders argue the policy will add millions in extra costs for firms and fall hardest on startups, which rely on global talent but lack the deep pockets of established corporations. “America’s edge has always been that we attract smart, ambitious people from everywhere,” said Esther Crawford, a former Twitter (X) executive now working at Meta, as per the Reuters report. “High-skilled immigrants don’t take from us, they build with us. Some of the best colleagues in my career have been H-1B holders chasing their own American dream.”

The White House initially offered few details, prompting chaos among companies and workers. Executives scrambled to determine whether the hefty fee would apply annually or retroactively, and some foreign employees even cut travel short to avoid complications. By Saturday, officials clarified that the $100,000 charge would be a one-time fee for new visas only, with no impact on current holders, even if they were abroad when the announcement came.