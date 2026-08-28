IT stocks push Sensex and Nifty higher in cautious trade

Indian benchmark indices opened higher on Friday as gains in information technology stocks supported the market, although investors remained cautious ahead of US Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh’s remarks at the Jackson Hole Symposium.

In early trading, the Sensex rose 193.02 points, or 0.25 per cent, to 77,126.61. The Nifty advanced 33.80 points, or 0.14 per cent, to 24,124.65.

Technology shares led the gains on the Nifty, with Tech Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys among the strongest performers. The Nifty IT index climbed more than 1 per cent, outperforming the broader market.

The Nifty Metal and Nifty Media indices also traded higher. In contrast, the Nifty Private Bank and Nifty Financial Services indices remained under pressure.

The broader market recorded modest gains. The Nifty MidCap index rose 0.03 per cent, while the Nifty SmallCap index advanced 0.16 per cent.