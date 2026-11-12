Nvidia chief Jensen Huang resigns, CFO Colette Kress named interim CEO

Jensen Huang resigns as Nvidia CEO and board member, ending a 33-year association.

CFO Colette Kress takes interim charge as the board searches for a permanent successor.

Shares fall more than 10 per cent in pre-market trading amid uncertainty over the leadership transition.

Jensen Huang, the co-founder and chief executive of Nvidia, has resigned with immediate effect, bringing an end to his 33-year leadership of the artificial intelligence chipmaker amid a widening controversy over his alleged relationships with two women, one of whom US intelligence agencies suspect of links to Chinese espionage.

Nvidia announced on Thursday that its board had accepted Huang's resignation as president and chief executive officer, as well as his departure from the board. The company appointed executive vice-president and chief financial officer Colette Kress as interim CEO, while beginning a search for a permanent successor.

Kress will continue to hold the CFO position alongside her interim responsibilities until a permanent chief executive is appointed. The board said it would consider both internal and external candidates.

The announcement marks a dramatic turn for the company Huang co-founded in 1993 and transformed from a graphics processing unit (GPU) manufacturer into the world's dominant supplier of advanced chips powering the artificial intelligence boom.

The company also announced the appointment of Harvey C. Jones as its first-ever chair of the board. Jones, a technology executive and venture investor, previously served as chief executive and executive chairman of semiconductor design software company Synopsys.

In its announcement, Nvidia did not specify the reason for Huang's resignation or directly link his departure to the controversy that has engulfed the company in recent days.