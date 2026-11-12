Huang’s future in doubt as Nvidia board mulls leadership change

Nvidia's board considers Huang's future as reports of two extramarital relationships deepen the leadership crisis.

Alleged Chinese intelligence links trigger FBI scrutiny, congressional questions and investigations in Taiwan and Singapore.

Shares slide as investors assess the risks of losing Nvidia's founder amid growing US-China technology tensions.

Nvidia's board has reportedly considered removing chief executive Jensen Huang as an escalating controversy over his alleged relationships with two women — one of whom US intelligence agencies suspect of having links to Chinese espionage — threatens to engulf the world's most valuable semiconductor company.

The board met on Wednesday, 11 November to discuss Huang's future, according to a person familiar with the matter cited by Reuters, marking a dramatic shift from its public expression of confidence in the 63-year-old co-founder and his leadership team just days earlier. No decision on his removal has been announced.

The developments have sent shockwaves through the technology industry and financial markets, raising questions about corporate governance, the security of sensitive American technology and the extent to which China's intelligence apparatus may have sought access to one of the most influential figures in the global artificial intelligence industry.

At the centre of the controversy is Alice Huang (no relation to Jensen Huang), a Chinese businesswoman and former executive of Singapore-based Megaspeed International, who US intelligence agencies reportedly believe was gathering information for Beijing.

The New York Times reported that US intelligence had identified Alice as a Chinese intelligence asset who allegedly cultivated a relationship with the Nvidia chief executive. The FBI is investigating the matter, according to statements by US President Donald Trump, though the precise nature of the alleged intelligence operation and whether any sensitive information was obtained remain unclear.

Huang has acknowledged being unfaithful to his wife, issuing an apology to his family and Nvidia employees in a memo on 8 November. He took 'full responsibility' for his actions but did not identify the woman or provide details of the relationship.