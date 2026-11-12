Nvidia faces succession uncertainty as scrutiny of Huang intensifies
Reports of a possible leadership change unsettle investors as the chipmaker investigates whether its chief executive was targeted by foreign intelligence
Nvidia’s board is reportedly considering removing Jensen Huang amid scrutiny of his personal relationships and a suspected foreign intelligence operation
The company has launched an independent investigation, saying it has no reason to believe national security or corporate secrets were compromised
Uncertainty over Huang’s future has unsettled investors and raised questions about succession at the leading AI chipmaker
Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang faces possible removal as the company’s board examines his conduct amid reports of personal relationships and concerns that he was targeted by a foreign intelligence operation.
The board was meeting on Wednesday to consider Huang’s future, Reuters reported, citing a person familiar with the matter. No decision on his departure had been confirmed in the reporting.
The uncertainty threatens a significant leadership upheaval at a company central to the global artificial intelligence industry and competition between the United States and China.
Nvidia announced an independent investigation on November 8 following reports that Huang had been the target of a foreign intelligence effort. A committee of independent directors, supported by outside counsel, is overseeing the inquiry.
In that statement, the board expressed confidence in Huang and his leadership team. It also said it had no reason to believe that US national security or Nvidia’s secrets had been compromised. Huang supported the review and had committed to cooperating, the company said.
The controversy centres partly on Huang’s relationship with Alice Huang, a former executive at Singapore-based data centre company Megaspeed. The two are not related.
Huang acknowledged being unfaithful to his wife in a message to employees, without publicly identifying the woman. Media reports subsequently identified Alice Huang and reported suspected Chinese intelligence links. Beijing has rejected the espionage accusation.
Further pressure followed a New York Times report that Huang had also had a relationship with Kimberly Powell, Nvidia’s vice-president of healthcare, who reported to him. Reuters said it could not immediately verify that report and that Nvidia and Powell had not immediately responded to requests for comment.
Succession concerns unsettle investors
Huang’s possible departure has brought Nvidia’s dependence on its co-founder into focus. He has led the business since its establishment in 1993, overseeing its expansion from graphics processors into the computing infrastructure underpinning modern AI.
His extensive involvement in company decisions and the absence of an obvious successor have complicated assessments of how Nvidia would manage an abrupt transition.
Shares fell about 8 per cent in after-hours trading following reports that the board was preparing to consider his removal. The reaction reflected investor anxiety over continuity at the dominant supplier of AI processors.
Political scrutiny grows
The controversy also intersects with Washington’s restrictions on advanced semiconductor exports to China. Questions about the reported relationship have intensified scrutiny of whether sensitive technology or information could have been exposed.
Trump has publicly defended Huang, while lawmakers have sought further examination of the matter. The company’s own inquiry remains separate from the accusations circulating in media reports.
For Nvidia, the immediate challenge is to establish the facts while preserving confidence in its leadership. Any decision on Huang’s position would carry consequences for customers and investors across an AI industry heavily dependent on the company’s technology.
With IANS inputs