Nvidia faces succession uncertainty as scrutiny of Huang intensifies

Nvidia’s board is reportedly considering removing Jensen Huang amid scrutiny of his personal relationships and a suspected foreign intelligence operation

The company has launched an independent investigation, saying it has no reason to believe national security or corporate secrets were compromised

Uncertainty over Huang’s future has unsettled investors and raised questions about succession at the leading AI chipmaker

Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang faces possible removal as the company’s board examines his conduct amid reports of personal relationships and concerns that he was targeted by a foreign intelligence operation.

The board was meeting on Wednesday to consider Huang’s future, Reuters reported, citing a person familiar with the matter. No decision on his departure had been confirmed in the reporting.

The uncertainty threatens a significant leadership upheaval at a company central to the global artificial intelligence industry and competition between the United States and China.

Nvidia announced an independent investigation on November 8 following reports that Huang had been the target of a foreign intelligence effort. A committee of independent directors, supported by outside counsel, is overseeing the inquiry.

In that statement, the board expressed confidence in Huang and his leadership team. It also said it had no reason to believe that US national security or Nvidia’s secrets had been compromised. Huang supported the review and had committed to cooperating, the company said.

The controversy centres partly on Huang’s relationship with Alice Huang, a former executive at Singapore-based data centre company Megaspeed. The two are not related.