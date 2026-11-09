From affair to espionage concerns: Nvidia faces board inquiry and congressional scrutiny

Jensen Huang has admitted infidelity and apologised to his family as Nvidia investigates reports that he was targeted by a foreign intelligence operation

US officials reportedly believe Alice Huang, a businesswoman linked to Nvidia customer Megaspeed, worked for Chinese intelligence; Beijing rejects the accusations

Nvidia says it has no reason to believe company secrets or US national security were compromised, while congressional leaders have requested a briefing

Nvidia has launched an independent investigation into whether chief executive Jensen Huang was targeted by a foreign intelligence operation, after he admitted infidelity amid reports linking him to a Chinese businesswoman whom US officials suspect of working for Beijing.

The inquiry will be overseen by a committee of independent directors assisted by external lawyers. Nvidia said Huang would continue leading the company during the investigation and had pledged his full cooperation.

In a message to employees on Sunday, Huang apologised to his wife, children and colleagues.

“I was unfaithful to my wife. My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did,” he wrote.

He accepted responsibility for the damage caused and said he would work to rebuild confidence in his leadership. Addressing the security concerns, he committed himself to protecting Nvidia and supporting American national security.

The admission concerns his personal conduct. The separate claims about espionage and access to sensitive information remain allegations under examination.

Nvidia’s board said it had “no reason to believe that either national security or NVIDIA secrets were compromised”, while stressing that its inquiry would examine all available information.

The controversy centres on Alice Huang, also known as Huang Le, a Chinese national associated with Singapore-based data centre company Megaspeed. Despite sharing a surname, she is unrelated to Nvidia’s chief executive.

According to The New York Times, US intelligence officials concluded that she had been recruited by China’s Ministry of State Security to gather information about Huang, Nvidia and the American artificial intelligence industry. The reporting relies on unnamed sources familiar with the intelligence findings.

The newspaper reported that surveillance of Alice Huang revealed communications with an American citizen, subsequently identified as Jensen Huang through a process known as unmasking. This involves authorised disclosure of an American’s identity concealed in intelligence reporting.