Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal seeks bail, denies siphoning off funds

Naresh Goyal, the founder of Jet Airways, has applied for bail three months after his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), claiming innocence and refuting allegations of siphoning off funds. Goyal, who was arrested on 1 September under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), has argued that he did not divert loan money for personal benefits, but attributed the airline's closure to industry challenges and substantial losses.

The arrest was related to accusations of misappropriating funds from a Rs 538.62 crore loan provided by Canara Bank to Jet Airways. The case stems from an FIR by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against Jet Airways, Goyal, his wife Anita, and a few former executives of the now grounded private carrier.

The FIR was registered on the government-run bank's complaint, which alleged that it sanctioned credit limits and loans to Jet Airways (India) Ltd to the tune of Rs 848.86 crore, of which Rs 538.62 crore was outstanding.

In response to claims that family members were appointed and funds directed toward their salaries, Goyal contended that these actions were approved by an independent board and audit committee, pointing to his lack of involvement.

The entire investigation has been carried out only with the intention to allege and project siphoning (of funds) by the applicant for his personal benefits, said the plea filed before special PMLA court judge MG Deshpande in Mumbai.