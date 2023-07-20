ED conducts raids in Rs 538.62cr loan fraud case involving Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday conducted raids at six locations in Mumbai and Delhi in a money laundering case pertaining to a bank loan fraud of Rs 538.62 crore against Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal and his close associates, a source in the know of things said.

According to sources, a fresh case under the PMLA was lodged by the ED's Mumbai Zone 2 office. It has been learnt that the name of Goyal's wife, Anita, has also been mentioned in the ED's ECIR (Enforcement Case Information Report).

The ED case is based on the CBI's FIR, which has been accessed by IANS.