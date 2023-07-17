ED raids TN minister Ponmudy, MP son in money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate on Monday conducted raids at multiple premises of DMK leader and Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy and his MP son Gautham Sigamani Pon in a money laundering case linked to alleged illegal mining, official sources said.

Escorted by armed personnel of the CRPF, the officials of the federal probe agency searched the premises under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The raids are being undertaken at the premises of the father-son duo in state capital Chennai and Ponmudy's stronghold of Villupuram, they said.

The 72-year-old minister is an MLA from the Tirukkoyilur assembly seat in Villupuram district while his 49-year-old son Sigamani is a Member of Parliament representing the Kallakurichi seat.