Tamil Nadu CM Stalin accuses BJP of using “backdoor intimidation”

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, MK Stalin, said that the BJP was using “backdoor intimidation” to face those opponents with whom they cannot contend politically.

He said this regarding the Enforcement Directorate’s raid on Tuesday at the Tamil Nadu State Secretariat to investigate money laundering charges against Senthil Balaji, Minister of Electricity, Prohibition and Excise.

Stalin added that the ED raid was a blot on India’s federalism.