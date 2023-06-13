Tamil Nadu CM Stalin accuses BJP of using “backdoor intimidation”
He said this in light of ED raids against V Senthil Balaji at the State Secretariat and his residence in his native Karur district
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, MK Stalin, said that the BJP was using “backdoor intimidation” to face those opponents with whom they cannot contend politically.
He said this regarding the Enforcement Directorate’s raid on Tuesday at the Tamil Nadu State Secretariat to investigate money laundering charges against Senthil Balaji, Minister of Electricity, Prohibition and Excise.
Stalin added that the ED raid was a blot on India’s federalism.
Balaji had said to reporters, “With what intention they have come, what are they looking for, we will see.” He further promised the officials with “full cooperation”.
The Supreme Court had permitted the police and the ED to probe into an alleged cash-for-jobs scam against Balaji last month. As of now, the ED has started investigating at his personal residence in Chennai, as well as his native residence in Karur district.
According to a PTI report, the searches are being undertaken under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
Earlier last month, the Income Tax department had probed into people close to Balaji in Tamil Nadu.
