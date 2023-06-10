Lok Sabha seats delimitation: Will the 'progressive' South get a raw deal?

The new parliament building with enhanced seating capacity for the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha has revived apprehensions in the South over the next delimitation exercise.

Delimitation is the process of fixing the boundaries of territorial constituencies for a legislative body. National delimitation commissions have been constituted four times in the past—in 1952, 1963, 1973 and 2002.

While there has been a freeze on delimitation of constituencies till 2026, it will require a new census (India skipped the 2021 census on the pretext of the pandemic). It is not clear if the government plans to wait for 2031 to conduct the census, which normally takes place after a 10-year gap, or whether it will initiate one earlier.

With population the dominant factor for delimitation of constituencies, and each Lok Sabha constituency expected to have roughly similar numbers of voters, the more populous northern states—such as Uttar Pradesh and Bihar—are likely to gain many more seats. The present strength of the Lok Sabha is 545; the new parliament building provides for 888 seats.

Correspondingly, the southern states stand to lose seats because of, ironically, better success with population control. The already skewed power equation, fear the southern states, will put the South at a greater disadvantage with reduced representation in the Lok Sabha—and consequent loss of influence in policymaking.

This is widely perceived as unfair because, as Bharat Rashtra Samithi (earlier Telangana Rashtra Samithi) working president K.T. Rama Rao said last week, the southern states of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana should not be penalised for following progressive policies, controlling population growth and advancing on human development indices.