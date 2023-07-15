TN Minister Senthil Balaji's ED arrest, judicial custody legal: Madras High Court

The Madras High Court on Friday, July 14, upheld the arrest of Minister V. Senthil Balaji by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case and his subsequent remand in judicial custody by a sessions court.

Justice C V Karthikeyan, who was named as a third judge to hear the Habeas Corpus petition (HCP) of Senthil Balaji's wife Megala, following a split verdict delivered by a Division Bench, fully concurred with the conclusions arrived at by Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy.

The third judge held that the accused had no right to frustrate the investigation. When the grounds of arrest were informed to him, he refused to accept it, claiming innocence subsequently cannot be accepted.