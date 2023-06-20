Senthil Balaji to undergo surgery on June 21: Health Minister Ma Subramanian
Tamil Nadu electricity minister Balaji was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a cash-for-jobs scam last week
Arrested Tamil Nadu Minister V. Senthil Balaji will undergo surgery for heart-related ailment at a private hospital on June 21, state health minister Ma Subramanian said on Tuesday, June 20.
Balaji, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a cash-for-jobs scam last week, was initially admitted to a government hospital and later shifted to a private facility following a court order.
"Since the surgery has to be mandatorily performed on Senthil Balaji it will be done tomorrow," Subramanian told reporters here.
He said the minister was not aware of the "critical blocks" before they were diagnosed last week by the government doctors.
On June 14, Balaji had undergone Coronary Angiogram and has been advised bypass surgery at the "earliest", Kauvery hospital, which is treating him said.
Just the previous day on June 19, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) moved the Supreme Court against an order of the Madras High Court allowing arrested Balaji, who was undergoing medical treatment at a government hospital in Chennai, to be shifted to a private facility.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines