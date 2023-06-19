SC agrees to hear the plea in spite of HC's order allowing shift TN minister Senthil Balaji to a hospital

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear, on June 21, a plea filed by the Enforcement Directorate against an order of the Madras High Court allowing the shifting of arrested Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji, who is under medical treatment at a city government hospital, to a private facility.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta mentioned the matter before a vacation bench of Justice Surya Kant and Justice M M Sundresh seeking urgent hearing.

Mehta told the bench that Balaji is an influential minister and the high court has allowed his transfer to a private hospital. The HC on June 15 allowed the shifting of the minister, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and since under medical treatment at a city government hospital, to a private facility.