DMK minister Balaji dismissed by TN governor R N Ravi

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam minister V Senthil Balaji was dismissed from the Council of Ministers by Tamil Nadu governor R N Ravi on June 29, according to a Raj Bhavan press release.

In an official release, Raj Bhavan said Senthil Balaji "is facing serious criminal proceedings in a number of cases of corruption, including taking cash for jobs and money laundering. Abusing his position as a minister, he has been influencing the investigation and obstructing the due process of law and justice."

Currently, he is in judicial custody in a criminal case being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate.